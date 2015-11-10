BRUSSELS The European Union's executive divided British Prime Minister David Cameron's written demands on Tuesday for reform of the bloc into three categories: the feasible, the difficult and the "highly problematic".

The last refers particularly to curbing benefits for workers from other EU states. But there are degrees of difficulty across the four issues Cameron wants to negotiate before a referendum:

ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE - DOABLE, BUT TRICKY IN THE DETAIL

Cameron wants legally binding safeguards for countries that are not in the euro, notably on access to the single market, powers of banking supervision, not contributing to euro zone bailouts and a say in any issues that affect non-euro states.

Broadly speaking, other governments have said they understand British concerns and are willing to accommodate them to help keep the bloc's second biggest economy within the EU. But euro zone powers are wary of giving London and its powerful financial businesses a veto over the single currency's affairs. Cameron specifically wrote that he did not want a "veto". But agreeing the wording of any legal text to avoid ambiguous interpretation will be tough.

COMPETITIVENESS - EASILY FEASIBLE

Cameron starts out in this section of the letter by praising the European Commission for cutting red tape, bolstering growth and cutting free trade deals with global economic powers. He then asks for the EU to go further on these lines. While there is grumbling, including in other big EU states, that Brussels is already pursuing too much of a British-style free market approach, few see Cameron struggling to get a declaration of intent.

SOVEREIGNTY - BROADLY FEASIBLE, WITH SOME DIFFICULTY

Cameron asks four things: a "formal, legally binding and irreversible" end to the commitment to "ever closer union" as set out in the EU treaty; groups of national parliaments able to block EU laws; proposals to achieve commitment to "subsidiarity"; and finally confirmation of Britain's opt-outs from various EU security and judicial rules.

Promoting subsidiarity is broadly uncontroversial; national parliaments have the power to force a review of EU law and going further would have support from many - though the arithmetic may trigger complex wrangling; jealous of their own national powers, few other states will want a fight with Cameron over security and border issues. But there is impatience with British "opt outs" and resistance to offering more. Many are puzzled by the view that "ever closer union" is more than a bland phrase about shared values and rewriting the preamble to the EU's basic treaty, or another British opt-out, could strain patience.

IMMIGRATION - "HIGHLY PROBLEMATIC"

Cameron says new EU members should not enjoy free movement until they are richer. He notes broad support in the EU for cracking down on "abuse", citing bans on entry to fraudsters and criminals and tighter rules for non-EU spouses. But EU officials say his demand that EU citizens wait four years before claiming workers' benefits touches a nerve because it appears to discriminate among individual EU citizens. That is taboo for the EU courts and most governments - especially in the poorer east whose citizens have flocked to work in Britain and for whom free movement is a talisman of liberation from Cold War oppression.

EU judges have delivered a number of judgements to limit "benefit tourism" by EU migrants who are not working but Cameron wants more and has resisted suggestions he simply curb benefits for all new workers, irrespective of nationality. He has made much of the creativity of EU lawyers and negotiators, but this is the issue that on the face of it could be toughest to solve.

