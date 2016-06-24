Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a debate on the future of the Economic and Monetary Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler - RTX1YQD3

AMSTERDAM British financial institutions' access to the European Union's internal market will be more limited after the country leaves the European Union, the chair of the council of Eurozone finance ministers said, adding that some would leave London's City.

Speaking on RTL television, Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that limited access was the "price" of Britain's leaving the bloc, and that rival financial centres like Amsterdam and Frankfurt would benefit.

"A few years ago, London took out adverts in the Asian edition of the Financial Times saying it was the place to come if you wanted to do business in the EU," he said. "Now they can't place that advert, and the Asians will go to Amsterdam or Frankfurt instead."

