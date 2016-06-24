General view of the headquarters of E.ON Climate and Renewables in Essen, western Germany March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

FRANKFURT German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) on Friday said the decision by British voters to leave the European Union was manageable for the company because its business in Britain was regional.

The remarks, made by a spokesman at the German headquarters, complemented those made by the unit in Britain saying the focus would remain on customers.

E.ON in Germany also said that falls in the British currency posed risks, but that this was counterbalanced by sizeable debt issuance in pounds.

A statement by sector peer RWE, which also has big operations in Britain, went in a similar direction.

European electricity forward prices were diving early on market uncertainty.

