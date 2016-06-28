Easyjet counters are seen at Nice Cote D'Azur international airport Terminal 2 in Nice, France, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

BRUSSELS EasyJet (EZJ.L) has sped up talks on setting up an aircraft operating licence in a different EU country following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but says the industry's fundamentals remain strong.

"It is business as usual. We have to spend a little more time formalising conversations we've had and thinking through the next steps," Carolyn McCall told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of the A4E airlines association in Brussels.

Should Britain be able to agree access to the single market following Brexit, nothing will change for airlines, but easyJet wants to prepare for all eventualities.

"We have to be in control of our own destiny, so we will do the work," McCall said.

"Until we have the government to take us forward in the UK, we can't expect much change," she added.

