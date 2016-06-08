PARIS The European Central Bank is prepared to help steady financial markets should Britons vote this month to leave the European Union, ECB Executive Council member Benoit Coeure said in a France 24 interview.

"The ECB is prepared for all possibilities, as it always has been in this sort of situation, to stabilise markets especially by providing liquidity," Coeure said.

He added that he did not expect that to be necessary because of authorities' preparations for Brexit risks, but if it did happen "we would do what is necessary" in coordination with other central banks.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)