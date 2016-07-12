No 'new London' in EU after Brexit, says Irish central bank head
LONDON The head of the Irish central bank said on Tuesday that there will not be a "new London" in the European Union after Britain votes to leave the bloc.
ZARAGOZA, Spain Bank of Spain governor and European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday the ECB would not assess the economic impact of Brexit until September, when it is due to release fresh growth forecasts for the euro area.
"We don't know yet what will be the new relationship between Britain and the European Union, we don't know how it will happen, or at what pace, so it is too soon to say what will be the impact, but it won't be positive," Linde said at an event in Zaragoza, in north-eastern Spain.
"The ECB will not make any estimate of the impact of Brexit in its economic forecasts until September," Linde also said.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)
LONDON The head of the Irish central bank said on Tuesday that there will not be a "new London" in the European Union after Britain votes to leave the bloc.
LONDON January discounts dragged on British shop prices last month but cost pressures linked to the decision by voters to leave the European Union gathered steam, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.