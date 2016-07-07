LONDON Britain looks set for an economic slowdown and possibly a recession after voters decided to leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23.

Official data showing how the decision is affecting the economy will not be published until mid-August but there have already been some early signs of the impact.

Below is a summary of some signals of the Brexit effect on Britain's economy.

RETAILERS

SPORTS DIRECT:

The retailer said political uncertainty was likely to drag on consumer confidence. The firm is likely to take a hit when making stock purchases because it was not hedged against the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the dollar for this financial year or beyond.

MARKS & SPENCER:

The retailer said consumer confidence weakened before the June 23 vote. It reported weaker-than-expected sales in the three months to July 2 but said it was too early to quantify the Brexit effect. It maintained its guidance for the 2016-17 financial year.

JOHN LEWIS

The high-end retailer said sales growth at its department store chain slowed in the week to July 2.

AMAZON

The online retailer said it has not seen a sales dip in Britain since the referendum and its plans for the UK had not changed. It announced 1,000 new jobs.

SAINSBURY'S.

Britain's second biggest supermarket warned that talk of a recession could prove self-fulfilling.

FINANCIAL FIRMS

Major investment banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan said they would work to help London remain a top centre for international finance, and a big source of tax revenue for the government.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in an interview with an Italian newspaper that the bank could move thousands of staff out of Britain if the country lost its automatic right to sell financial services to the EU.

Banks and other financial firms employ more than 2 million people across Britain.

PROPERTY DEVELOPERS AND HOUSEBUILDERS

Several major investment firms have temporarily prevented investors taking their money out of commercial real estate funds after the sector was hit by Brexit fears. Others have slashed the value of the funds.

The Bank of England said foreign flows of capital into commercial real estate dropped 50 percent in the first three months of 2016 and transactions fell further in the second quarter.

PERSIMMON

Persimmon said the housing market had steadied after some deal cancellations immediately after the referendum.

ECONOMY

CONFIDENCE

Confidence among consumers in the economy slumped to its lowest level since May 2013 in the days after the referendum, according to the polling firm YouGov and CEBR, a think-tank.

A separate YouGov/CEBR measure of confidence among businesses also showed a sharp fall.

Lloyds Bank said business confidence had fallen to its lowest levels since the euro zone debt crisis more than four years ago, according to a survey it conducted in the week after the vote.

CAR REGISTRATIONS

New car registrations fell in June for only the second time in more than four years, and the number of shoppers on the country's high streets dropped 3.4 percent in the days following the shock vote to leave the EU.

RETAIL SALES

The number of people visiting British shops fell 3.4 percent in the 10 days following the referendum compared with last year, according to retail data company Springboard. It said the initial shock of the Brexit vote had put people off shopping.

JOBS MARKET

The online job site CV-Library said average salaries fell by 1.9 percent in June from the same month a year ago. However, it said advertised jobs jumped by 14.1 percent.

(Reporting by UK bureau; Editing by Kevin Liffey)