LONDON Investment in Britain's energy sector rose last year, despite uncertainty over the country's decision to leave the European Union, investors told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Since Britain voted to leave the EU in June, there have been concerns that energy investment would drop as infrastructure becomes costlier due to a weaker pound and investors look elsewhere, when Britain needs to plug a supply gap.

"We didn't see a drop in investment in the energy sector in the UK last year. From a data perspective, there was an increase," Alejandro Ciruelos, UK head of project and acquisition finance at Santander Global Banking and Markets, told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

He gave no figure.

Britain's clean energy investment alone rose by 2 percent in 2016 to nearly $26 billion, research showed in January.

"After the vote, there was uncertainty but the last quarter of last year was one of the busiest I have ever seen," Ciruelos said. "Of course there is a great deal of uncertainty," he added.

In the run-up to the referendum in June, there were a couple of months of hiatus when investors were waiting for the result before making investment decisions, he said.

"There was a slowdown from banks which hadn't been involved in the sector before," Carol Gould, head of power and renewables at the European investment banking division of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, told the committee.

"Within a month or so, there was no real reason for them to stop being involved and we have seen them invest more recently."

However, new-build solar and onshore wind projects are still virtually non-existent in the UK because of changes to subsidies over the past couple of years.

"This is less to do with Brexit and more to do with internal domestic policy around subsidies. Offshore wind is still very busy and there were a number of key projects financed through the market last year," Gould added.

However, the weaker pound has made wind turbines and solar panels, which are imported from abroad, more expensive.

"Projects are going to have to compromise on returns or they might not get built if the returns are not adequate for investors," Ciruelos said.

