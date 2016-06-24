The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Engie chief executive officer Isabelle Kocher said she regretted the British people's decision to leave the European Union but that the French gas and power group remained committed to investing in the UK.

Kocher said the Brexit vote does not affect the utility's view of Britain - where it employs 17,000 people and which contributes three percent of Engie's global core earnings - or indeed its future capacity for UK-based development.

"However, my personal reflection is one of regret at this decision, when one considers the mutually beneficial contributions made between the UK and the EU over the last 43 years," Kocher told Reuters in a written statement.

Kocher said the UK government must now formally register the decision to leave the EU, which will then see the start of a period of at least two-years before the decision takes effect.

"Within this period, current laws and rules apply. It is far too early to jump to conclusions over what the final terms of the exit may be," she said.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)