Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BERLIN Britain must quickly trigger the Article 50 clause that allows talks to start on its exit from the European Union, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Saturday after a meeting of six European foreign ministers in Berlin.
It would not be acceptable for Britain to play a "cat and mouse" game, he told reporters.
"Of course a new (British) prime minister must be appointed, that will probably require a few days but this is quite urgent," Ayrault said.
"It's in Britain's interest and in the interest of Europeans not to have a period of uncertainty that would have financial consequences, and that could have economic and political consequences," he added.
Belgium's foreign minister Didier Reynders said Europe must deliver answers on immigration, security and jobs.
His Dutch counterpart Bert Koenders said Europe could not accept a political vacuum. "This will not be business as usual," he said.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.