Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BERLIN The six founding members of the European Union want Britain to get on quickly with triggering the process for it to exit the bloc, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the six.
"We say here together, this process should get underway as soon as possible so that we are not left in limbo but rather can concentrate on the future of Europe," Steinmeier, Germany's foreign minister, said after the meeting in Berlin on Saturday.
Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's foreign minister, added: "I hope that we don't get into a cat and mouse game here."
(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.