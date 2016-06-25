BERLIN The six founding members of the European Union want Britain to get on quickly with triggering the process for it to exit the bloc, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the six.

"We say here together, this process should get underway as soon as possible so that we are not left in limbo but rather can concentrate on the future of Europe," Steinmeier, Germany's foreign minister, said after the meeting in Berlin on Saturday.

Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's foreign minister, added: "I hope that we don't get into a cat and mouse game here."

