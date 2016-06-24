Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eurotunnel, poses before the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS Shares in Eurotunnel (GETP.PA) fell by as much as a third on Friday morning after Britain voted to leave the European Union despite reassurances from the operator of the tunnel between Britain and France that it would not suffer as a result.

"A reduction in the value of the sterling would reduce the amount of the group’s debt in that currency, would increase costs for maritime competitors and would support British exports, which would compensate for any potential negative effects," a pre-market statement from the company said.

In morning trading though, Eurotunnel shares were leading the SBF120 index of top French stocks lower, with a fall of more than 17 percent, recovering from an earlier fall of over 30 percent.

Eurotunnel boss Jacques Gounon said earlier this year the company could actually benefit from a British exit from the EU given the possibility of a return of duty-free shopping traffic.

Britons used to make the trip to France in order to load up on tariff-free drinks and cigarettes, but cross-border duty exemptions within the EU were abolished in 1999.

Last month he told Reuters in an interview those comments had been meant lightheartedly, but he repeated his view that the tunnel which carries freight, passenger and vehicle-shuttle trains would not be hurt with Britain out of the EU.

"I do not see a visible and identifiable impact on Eurotunnel's business from a British exit", he said on May 26.

"We are a vital economic artery between Britain and the Continent, with very high customer loyalty... Eurotunnel benefits from a permanent and continuous traffic flow that has economic justifications and for which we do not expect disruption in the medium-to-long term."

Eurotunnel which has forecast Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of 560 million euros for 2016 and 605 million euros for 2017, at constant exchange rates, said it was maintaining its outlook.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Andrew Callus)