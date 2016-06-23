A chalkboard advertises a viewing event at ''The Churchill Tavern'', a British theme bar, on the day where Britain votes whether or not to remain in the European Union in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LONDON A spokesman for the Leave.EU campaign said Nigel Farage had just told him that he did not know who had won Britain's referendum on European Union membership.

Farage was quoted by Sky as saying that it "looks like Remain will edge it" in the referendum.

"It is news to me. He wouldn't concede because he doesn't know anymore than anybody else does. The polls have only just closed," said Leave.eu spokesman Andy Wigmore.

"His exact words he just said to me about 10 minutes ago were: 'I don't know where that has come from. I don't have any more idea than anybody else does.'"

A spokesman for Farage refused to comment.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Andy Bruce)