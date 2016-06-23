Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub, after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Nigel Farage, the head of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, said he believed the country had voted to remain in the European Union based on private polling done by financial firms, news agency the Press Association quoted him as saying.

Farage said he thought Britain had voted to stay in the bloc in a referendum which took place on Thursday based on "what I know from some of my friends in the financial markets who have done some big polling," PA quoted him as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Sky News quoted Farage as saying he thought the "Remain" campaign had won the referendum but a spokesman for his Leave.EU group denied that report.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Mark John)