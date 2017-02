Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), addresses supporters at a A Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), holds a drink at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The campaign for Britain to remain in the European Union might just win Thursday's membership referendum, Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, said.

Speaking after two early results, the cities of Newcastle and Sunderland in northeast England, showed stronger-than-expected support for leaving the bloc, Farage said the vote was "clearly very tight".

"Right now, if you ask me what is going to happen I think that Remain might just nick it," he told Sky News.

(Reporting by UK Bureau; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)