BIRMINGHAM, England Britain's farming and environment minister Liz Truss on Tuesday backed continued membership of the European Union, saying it would be "wrong to take a leap in the dark" at a time of severe price volatility and global market uncertainty.

The country's farmers, traditionally strong supporters of membership, are divided ahead of the June 23 referendum, with support eroded by what some see as heavy-handed regulation and bureaucracy which has stifled innovation.

"I believe that by voting to remain we can work within a reformed EU to reduce bureaucracy and secure further reform while still enjoying the significant benefits of the single market which gives access to 500 million consumers," Truss said at the annual conference of the National Farmers Union.

"We are able to export our high quality products freely without the trade barriers we deal with elsewhere and with a say in the rules," she added.

Truss said 60 percent of Britain's food and farming exports were to the European Union, bringing in 11 billion pounds.

"At a time of severe price volatility and global market uncertainty - I believe it would be wrong to take a leap in the dark," Truss said.

"The years of complication and risk caused by negotiating withdrawal would be a distraction from our efforts to build a world-leading food and farming industry that brings jobs and growth to Britain."

Critics argue that EU membership has held the sector back, for example through what they see as an overly cautious and lengthy approval process for new crop protection chemicals and a reluctance to embrace genetically modified crops.

And while the EU farm budget is declining following reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy, pressure from environmental groups has led to increased regulation on issues such as pesticides and waste disposal.

Truss' predecessor Owen Paterson warned last month that the EU's "obstinate refusal to adopt advanced technology means Europe has become the museum of world farming."

NFU president Meurig Raymond told the conference that farmers had "vastly different opinions" on continued EU membership.

"Whatever your view is, there is no denying that this is a huge area of uncertainty for farming. And if the vote is to leave the EU there will be at least another 2 years of uncertainty as new arrangements are negotiated," he said.

