LONDON Britain's National Farmers Union on Monday said continuing membership of the European Union was in the best interest of the country's farmers but added it would not be actively campaigning in the upcoming referendum.

Farmers were strong supporters of EU membership when Britons last voted on it in 1975 but some feel the benefits are far less compelling than a generation ago.

The NFU Council agreed on Monday that "on the balance of existing evidence available to us at present, the interests of farmers are best served by our continuing membership of the European Union."

The council acknowledged, however, a diversity of views among its membership and said it was fully aware there were wider issues at stake in the June 23 referendum.

"The NFU will not be actively campaigning in the referendum; it will not be joining with any campaign groups and it will not, in any circumstances, advise its members how to vote," the council said in an agreed resolution.

Farmers in Britain receive about 3 billion pounds ($4.3 billion)a year in support payments from the EU which makes up about 55 percent of total income from farming, according to government figures.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Louise Heavens)