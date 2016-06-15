A car sticker with a logo encouraging people to leave the EU is seen on a car, in Llandudno, Wales, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

CHRISHALL GRANGE, England A narrow majority of Britain's farmers support remaining in the European Union although many are still undecided in the run-up to next week's referendum, according to a poll issued on Wednesday.

The survey, commissioned by the National Farm Research Unit, showed that 38 percent wanted to stay, 34 percent wanted to leave and 28 percent had not made up their minds.

Farmers were strong supporters of EU membership when Britons last voted on it in 1975, and for years they flourished as funds flowed into the sector to encourage ever-rising production.

Support has waned, however, as the proportion of EU funds spent on agriculture has declined and concerns have grown about rules and regulations imposed by Brussels.

Many farmers in favour of remaining said they were worried an exit would increase uncertainty over agricultural trade and subsidies.

One said he could not "see the benefits of leaping into the unknown".

Those supporting leaving the EU said they would be better off without rules made in Brussels. One arable farmer said Britain was "so inhibited by EU rules and regulations, and should be more independent."

The independent research body released the poll at Cereals 2016, the major annual trade event for Britain's arable sector.

Britain's National Farmers Union has said continuing membership is in the best interest of farmers but acknowledged a diversity of views among its membership and opted not to campaign actively.

The poll comes a few days after a survey of UK fisherman conducted by the University of Aberdeen found 92 percent would vote in favour of Brexit on June 23.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)