LONDON Former Defence Secretary Liam Fox will formally announce his bid to succeed Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday, he told radio station LBC on Wednesday.

Asked whether he would be launching his bid on Thursday, he said: "I will."

Fox will become the second candidate to run for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party after Work and Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb announced his candidacy earlier on Wednesday.

Cameron announced last Friday that he would step down as leader following the country's vote to leave the European Union.

