LONDON The Le Touquet agreement which allows British officials to check passports in France and vice versa is working and there are no plans to change it, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Friday.

The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday that France's Alain Juppe, who is on course to win the centre-right's presidential ticket and favourite to win power in next year's national election, said he would seek to overturn the treaty, which effectively pushes the British frontier to Calais in northern France.

May's spokesman said of the report: "The current French government is clearly of the same view as the British government that the Le Touquet agreement is working, and there are no plans to alter it,"

