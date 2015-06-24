French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON Britain cannot expect to pick and choose the aspects of European Union membership that it likes and reject the rest in an "EU a la carte" system because that would undermine the entire union, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told the BBC.

Prime Minister David Cameron is trying to renegotiate Britain's relationship with the 28-member bloc ahead of a referendum on whether to stay in or leave, due to be held by the end of 2017. Despite the Greek debt crisis, he is determined to use this week's EU summit to move those talks along.

"We have to be extremely cautious not to create a sort of EU a la carte," Macron told the BBC in an interview aired on Wednesday.

"Creating more flexibility and more simplicity for all member states is fine but starting to create more simplicity for one member state is just dismantling (of the EU)," he said.

Macron said the British rebate won by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, which he referred to as "the famous cheque", had ended prospects for a common EU budget.

"I experienced the last negotiation of the budget. Everybody is asking for their cheque," he said.

Macron had previously accepted the idea of a two-speed Europe in which the 19-nation euro zone, of which Britain is not a member, would move towards closer integration.

In his BBC interview, he said Britain could not expect to enjoy the benefits of EU membership but bear none of the risks.

"I don't understand how it's possible to say 'we UK want to have all the positive reasons to be part of the club at 28 and the European passport and a great financial place for all the EU members but we don't want to share any risk with the other member states'," Macron said.

"It doesn't fly. It's a common responsibility," he said.

Asked whether France would agree to embark on EU treaty change to deal with Britain's wish to treat EU workers in the British labour market differently and to shield Britain from some of the harmonisation measures aimed at the euro zone, Macron said: "If you speak about treaty change the answer is no. I think it doesn't make sense."

But he went on to say: "It clearly depends on the details and what you mean by this flexibility about healthcare and social system.

"If it's a way to reduce freedom of movement that's a problem because it's part of the European DNA. If it's just to adapt rules and if it's feasible with the others we can discuss."

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)