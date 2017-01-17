Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
PARIS The British government was not prepared for taking Britain out of the European Union and now appears to be improvising on its Brexit policy, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.
"Nobody was ready. We're in a situation of improvisation," Sapin told reporters when asked about British Finance Minister Philip Hammond's veiled threat to use corporate tax as a form of leverage in Brexit negotiations.
"All of this shows how helpless the British government is in the face of a situation that some of them didn't want," Sapin added.
France would welcome more clarity and would like Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to be triggered as soon as possible, he said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.