French President Francois Hollande (L) looks at Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaving the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France reckons there is a will to reach a deal at a summit in Brussels this week on keeping Britain in the European Union, a French presidency source said after British Prime Minister David Cameron met French President Francois Hollande on Monday.

But there is still work to be done before Thursday's summit, especially on economic governance, the source said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Alister Doyle; Editing by Alison Williams)