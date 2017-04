France's President Francois Hollande leaves the European Council building during a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS French President Francois Hollande expressed hopes of reaching a deal at an European Union summit on Friday to help keep Britain in the bloc.

"We will find a compromise" over Britain, he told France Inter radio in an interview during the summit in Brussels, adding "I hope so".

Hollande warned that disputes over the refugee crisis were a threat to Europe and urged a common approach to avoid countries re-establishing border checks. "Otherwise it would be the end of Europe," he said.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Mattias Blamont, editing by Alister Doyle)