French Finance Minister Michel Sapin gives a news conference at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LONDON A British vote to leave the European Union would represent a shock for European economies just as they are showing signs of recovery, French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

"It would be a shock for the rest of Europe, for the European economies, which are showing signs of recovery. We think that this trend is going to strengthen," Sapin said during a visit to London.

