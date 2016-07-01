AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France European countries should not seek to "divide the spoils" of Brexit by luring businesses away from Britain now that it has decided to leave the European Union, the French finance minister said on Friday.

Britain voted in a referendum on June 23 to quit the EU, a decision that has roiled financial markets and rattled businesses.

"We shouldn't adopt a 'divide the spoils' attitude. I think that would be totally improper and harmful," Michel Sapin told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. "We should respect the British vote.

"We can accompany some companies, but we're not trying to get in contact with such and such and tell them 'leave Britain, come here'. If they must do it, they will do it on their own."

In a nod to Prime Minister David Cameron, who had offered to roll out the red carpet to wealthy French people and companies after Socialist President Francois Hollande was elected to power in 2012, Sapin said:

"I didn't appreciate the red carpet when it was rolled out to France, and I don't intend to roll it out the other way."

Asked whether Paris could host the European Banking Authority, which is currently based in London and will have to relocate to another EU country, Sapin said, "Time will tell."

