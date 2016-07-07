PARIS The fallout from Britain's decision to leave the European Union will cost France, one of its biggest trading partners, between 0.1 and 0.2 points of economic growth, Budget Minister Christian Eckert said on Thursday.

"A drop in growth and activity in Britain could have a consequence in the order of 0.1 to 0.2 points of GDP," Eckert told LCP television. He did not specify over which period.

"It's still a bit early to say, we'll have to monitor things carefully," he added.

France had a trade surplus of more than 1 billion euros (1 billion pounds) with Britain in May alone, its biggest of any country, according to customs data.

