PARIS French President Francois Hollande will visit five EU countries later in July to promote the European Union project, his office said in statement on Monday.

The trip in the wake of the June 23 referendum in which Britain voted to leave the EU is designed to "give new impetus", it said. He will visit Portugal on July 19, then Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on July 20, and finish in Ireland on July 21.

