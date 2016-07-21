UK petition to halt Trump visit nears one million
LONDON Nearly 1 million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for U.S President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth.
DUBLIN British Prime Minister Theresa May must justify any foot-dragging over the opening of formal talks to quit the European Union, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday, adding pressure on her to launch negotiations quickly.
Hollande, due to meet May in Paris later on Thursday, told a news conference during a visit to Ireland that he would hear May out but did not see an interest in putting off exit negotiations.
May has said her government is unlikely to trigger the formal divorce process until next year as London works out how best to tackle the complex negotiation.
Hollande said that May's appointment last week as prime minister had more quickly than expected resolved the question of who would lead the negotiations on Britain's behalf, leaving little reason to postpone.
"First we spoke of September, then October and now December. There needs to be justifications. If it is to delay the negotiation, which itself could take time, I think it would create a damaging uncertainty," Hollande said.
"If it is to have more time for the negotiations so that the negotiations are shorter, then that can be envisaged."
In reaction to the pressure from Hollande, a spokeswoman for May said her government needed the time to prepare the negotiations.
Hollande, who was speaking in Dublin where he and Irish Prime minister Enda Kenny issued a joint statement urging rapid exit talks, also said he would confer with German leader Angela Merkel after his meeting with May.
In talks in Berlin on Wednesday, Merkel agreed with May that Britain needed time to put together a negotiating stance before triggering a formal divorce from the bloc, though the German leader was clear that no one wanted "a long period of limbo".
(Reporting by John Irish and Conor Humphries; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Raissa Kasolowsky)
LONDON Nearly 1 million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for U.S President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth.
Britain's Foreign Office said that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel restrictions only applied to individuals travelling from the seven named countries, so people arriving from other countries, including the United Kingdom, would not be subject to more checks regardless of nationality or place of birth.
LONDON Growth in Britain's private sector and confidence among consumers remained solid at the turn of the year, according to surveys published on Monday, although both indicators warned about rising inflation in coming months.