Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
FRANKFURT Germany's auto industry on Thursday warned that a potential trade dispute between Europe and Britain in the aftermath of a Brexit could put British production sites at risk.
"We all hope the vote is in favour of remain. The German auto industry alone has 100 production sites in Britain including suppliers," Matthias Wissmann, president of Germany's Auto Industry Association VDA, told a news conference on Thursday.
"If there were a trade conflict between Britain and the European Union, the damage would be enormous for everybody," Wissmann explained, saying he hoped for a "remain" vote.
"It would be a serious setback for the industry and would surely result in some production sites relocating."
The VDA represents companies including BMW (BMWG.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Bosch [ROBG.UL], Continental (CONG.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).
"We would have enormous challenges to overcome if Brexit wins. I hope common sense prevails," Wissmann said.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.