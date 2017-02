German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel meets with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

BERLIN The European Union will ensure that there is "no cherry-picking" in the negotiations to be held on Britain's exit from the bloc, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a letter to employees seen by Reuters on Friday.

He also said: "Whoever does not want to belong to the EU anymore can no longer make use of the associated benefits."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)