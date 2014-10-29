BERLIN The German government on Wednesday said that each EU member state should accept its bill from the EU Commission, signalling unease over Britain's reluctance to pay an additional 2.1 billion euros to Brussels.

The German government's position is that countries need to abide by the rules, a spokeswoman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said when she was asked to comment on Britain's row over the EU bill.

"The EU Commission from time to time checks the financial contributions of each member state based on their gross national income ... with some countries getting money back and others having to pay extra," the spokeswoman said. "From our point of view, this is a normal procedure ...

"In the end however, this is a bilateral thing between the Commission and Britain," the spokeswoman added, stressing that Berlin would not comment directly on any particular case.

On Monday, Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain would not pay "anything like" the 2.1 billion euros the European Union wants from London, winning praise from Eurosceptics among the British media for what they called a noble stand against money-grabbing "Eurocrats".

Last week in Brussels, an angry Cameron refused to pay the bill by a Dec. 1 deadline, accusing the EU executive of ambushing him with an unacceptable demand.

Cameron's Conservatives are facing competition from the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), which wants a British exit from the EU and could hurt their re-election chances.

The EU has warned Britain it would put the country's EU budget rebate at risk if it tried to change the rules in response to the bill.

Britain was hit with the higher bill because its economy has improved, based on data from its own Office for National Statistics. Other EU states also got hit with painful bills, and in the past Britain has been the beneficiary of such EU budget redistributions.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Larry King)