Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
BERLIN Germany opposes an international 'race to the bottom' on tax competition, a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Monday when asked about British Prime Minister Theresa May's declared aim of having the lowest corporate tax rate in the G20.
"We are of course against 'a race to the bottom,'" the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds) in cash and assumed equity awards.