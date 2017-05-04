Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 billion pound deal
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
DURBAN, South Africa The European Union does not want to punish Britain for leaving the bloc but it cannot enjoy EU rights outside the union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.
"There will be tough negotiations," he said in Durban, South Africa, adding that the EU had a strong interest in a strong Britain but had to look out for its own interests too.
PARIS A driver deliberately rammed his car into a police van as it drove down Paris' Champs Elysees avenue and was probably killed, police said, adding that no officers or bystanders were injured and the situation was under control.
DOHA/PARIS The United Arab Emirates warned Qatar on Monday that sanctions imposed by several of its neighbours could last for years unless Doha accepts demands which Arab powers plan to reveal in coming days.