DURBAN, South Africa The European Union does not want to punish Britain for leaving the bloc but it cannot enjoy EU rights outside the union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

"There will be tough negotiations," he said in Durban, South Africa, adding that the EU had a strong interest in a strong Britain but had to look out for its own interests too.

