LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on Monday and agreed there was more work to be done to reach a deal on a reformed relationship between Britain and the European Union, a spokesman for the British leader said.

Cameron has said he hopes to come to an agreement with EU leaders over his plans to renegotiate Britain's relationship with the bloc at a Feb. 18-19 summit. That could pave the way for a British membership referendum as early as June.

"They agreed that there had been progress since December's European Council and that there was genuine goodwill across the EU to address the British people's concerns in all four areas," a spokesman for Cameron said following a phone call between the two leaders on Monday.

"Both concluded that there was more work to do ahead of the February European Council to find the right solutions."

