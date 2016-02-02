European Parliament President Martin Schulz attends a debate on the ECB Annual Report for 2014, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BERLIN Britain will likely reach a deal with the European Union on reforms aimed at keeping it in the 28-nation bloc but these may not be enough to convince British voters to vote 'yes' to staying in, the head of the European Parliament said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to reform Britain's ties with the EU and hold a public vote on EU membership before the end of 2017.

A source in Cameron's office said earlier on Tuesday Britain had reached an agreement with EU officials on a mechanism to block unwanted EU legislation, in a deal that meets one of Cameron's four main reform targets.

But European Parliament President Martin Schulz said voters may still not vote to stay in the bloc.

"I am sure we will find an agreement with them. But whether that is sufficient to achieve a majority for staying in the EU - we'll have to see," Schulz, a German Social Democrat, told Deutschlandfunk radio.

"My impression and my experience with referenda is that the people vote on everything possible but mostly not on the content of what has been negotiated," he added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Richard Pullin)