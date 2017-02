German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

BERLIN A British vote to leave the European Union could spur similar referendum votes in other countries, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

Schaeuble, speaking at a conference hosted by Deutsche Bank in Berlin, said other countries might follow suit with referendums of their own if Britain voted on June 23 to exit the European Union.

