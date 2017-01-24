BERLIN Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said a UK Supreme Court ruling that the British government must get parliament's approval to start an exit from the bloc raised new questions about the way forward and would further dampen investment.

"Now there is doubt about whether (British Prime Minister Theresa May) can hold her course. There are new question marks over the path to Brexit," said Volker Treier, the DIHK's head of foreign business.

"That is unsettling German firms. As without clarity and predictability regarding Brexit, industry will hold back even more with investment."

