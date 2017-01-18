HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
BERLIN British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech about her Brexit plans has shown that Britain understands the link between access to the European Single Market and accepting freedom of movement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"There cannot be any cherry picking by Britain in Brexit negotiations," Merkel said in a speech at an economic conference in Berlin, adding that access to the bloc's single market was ultimately linked to accepting the EU's four freedoms - of movement of goods, capital, people, and services.
Merkel added that Britain's decision to leave the EU was a wake-up call for the other 27 member states and EU leaders must not focus solely on Brexit negotiations in the coming years but also deal with the future of the remaining members.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Michael Nienaber,)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.