Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
VALLETTA German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday welcomed remarks by Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain wanted to see a strong Europe even as it prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union.
"I am pleased that Theresa May says that she wants a strong Europe," Merkel said at a news conference in the Maltese capital. "It's up to us, as the 27, to determine how strong, and how good and how rigorous Europe is and how we solve our problems and Germany wants to do it part on that."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.