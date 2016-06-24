Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (R) talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stand hand in hand after lighting the eternal flame at Douaumont Necropolis and Ossuary, France, May 29, 2016, during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the battle of Verdun, one of the largest battles of the First World War (WWI) on the Western Front. REUTERS/Mathieu Cugnot/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a statement in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (L-R), France's President Francois Hollande, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meet ahead of a European leaders emergency summit on Ukraine, in Brussels March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN Britain's vote to leave the European Union is deeply regrettable and marks a watershed moment for European integration, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Merkel told reporters she had invited the leaders of France and Italy as well as the European Council president to Berlin on Monday to discuss how to secure European unity after Britain referendum vote to quit the 28-member bloc.

"We have to recognise the decision of the majority of the British people with deep regret today," she said. "There is no point beating about the bush: today is a watershed for Europe, it is a watershed for the European unification process."

Merkel said Germany had a particular interest and responsibility in European unity succeeding.

"I have therefore invited EU Council President Donald Tusk, French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to Berlin for talks on Monday."

Merkel said it was important that all the other 27 EU member states analysed the situation together in a calm and sober manner and did not rush into any decisions.

(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel/Mark Heinrich)