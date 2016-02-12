BERLIN Poland and Germany both want Britain to remain a member of the European Union and will do everything to try and reach a compromise with Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"We both agree that we want to do everything to make it possible for Britain to stay in the European Union," Merkel told a joint news conference in Berlin with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo

She said Germany and Poland see it as "desirable" that Britain remains part of the EU, adding that they would do everything to find a compromise with Britain that respects EU principles.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Caroline Copley)