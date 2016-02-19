BERLIN Seventy-three percent of Germans think it is important that Britain remains a member of the European Union while 23 percent do not think so, a poll showed on Friday.

The Politbarometer survey for German public broadcaster ZDF was conducted from Feb. 16-18 and published after British Prime Minister David Cameron spent much of the night arguing at an EU summit in Brussels with partners determined to limit concessions to help keep Britain in the 28-nation bloc.

Germany is the biggest and most economically powerful member of the 28-nation EU and wields major influence on the negotiations with Britain.

