(This version of the Aug 2 story corrects final paragraph to say 0.3 percentage points not 0.4 percentage points)

BERLIN Brexit is expected to reduce Britain's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points this year and 1.2 points in 2017, a study by Germany's DIW economic institute found, according to the Handelsblatt newspaper.

A spokeswoman for the Berlin-based DIW confirmed the gist of the Handelsblatt article but gave no specific details.

The study, to be released Wednesday, echoes findings from a July 20 Reuters poll of economists, which cut the corresponding forecasts by 0.5 points and 1.5 points compared with a survey on June 8.

It is also in line with finding from the Markit/CIPS UK purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Monday, which showed UK manufacturing shrinking at its fastest pace in over three years in July following the June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

Citing DIW, Handelsblatt also said German economic growth would be reduced by 0.3 percentage points in 2017. The institute said in June that German growth could be reduced by half a percentage point next year.

