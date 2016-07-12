UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON Gibraltar will be fully involved in the negotiations to decide the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union, government minister David Lidington told parliament on Tuesday.
"I have not only recommitted the British government to full involvement of Gibraltar in the negotiations about our exit from the EU and our subsequent relationship with the EU 27, I have also invited the Chief Minister to identify what the key economic priorities are for the people of Gibraltar," he said.
Lidington said he had held three conversations with Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo since the June 23 vote to leave the EU.
BRUSSELS The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to leave the European Union is expected to survive weeks of intense parliamentary scrutiny, which started on Tuesday, despite pro-EU lawmakers' attempts to force the government to rethink its strategy.