Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON Voter turnout in the Scottish city of Glasgow for Thursday's European Union referendum was 56.2 percent, a reporter for Sky News said, below an average nationwide turnout of 71.2 percent after 120 declarations.

Scotland, considered to be more pro-EU than England, is expected to back a vote to remain in the bloc. Glasgow is one of the top 15 largest voting areas by population so lower than average turnout could dent the overall Remain vote.

(Reporting by UK Bureau)