LONDON UK insurer Global Aerospace is setting up a European Union subsidiary in Paris to make sure it can continue to serve customers after Britain leaves the bloc, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are taking steps to establish a subsidiary in the EU so as to ensure that we are able to provide our services to customers across Europe on an uninterrupted basis, regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations," chief executive Nick Brown told Reuters in emailed comments.

Brown added that the firm had chosen Paris "because we already have a team there and it is already an important marketplace for aviation insurance".

Global Aerospace insures 30,000 general aviation aircraft worldwide.

