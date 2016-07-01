Britain's Justice Secretary, Michael Gove, delivers his speech after announcing his bid to become Conservative Party leader, in London, Britain July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Leading Brexit campaigner Michael Gove said he did not expect Britain to trigger article 50, the mechanism for leaving the European Union, this year.

Gove made the comment during a news conference setting out his plans should he win the contest to lead the ruling Conservative Party and become the next prime minister.

"One of the reasons I said 'not in this calendar year' is that I think we need to have some preliminary conversations - I wouldn't say negotiations - so I wouldn't want to put a timetable on it," he said.

"We control the timing of when we trigger Article 50 and we will do it when we're good and ready."

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)