Britain's Secretary of State for Justice Michael Gove arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Justice Secretary Michael Gove has made up his mind to campaign for Britons to vote to leave the European Union in an upcoming referendum, the BBC reported on Friday, citing sources in Prime Minister David Cameron's Downing Street office.

Cameron is locked in talks with EU counterparts over an attempt to modify some of the terms of Britain's membership of the 28-member bloc. If he obtains a deal that he deems satisfactory, he is expected to campaign for Britain to remain in the EU.

If confirmed, news that Gove will campaign for a "Brexit" will come as a blow to Cameron. The two men are political allies and Gove is considered one of the policy heavyweights in the cabinet.

