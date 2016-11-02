LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the government would do everything possible to get the best deal for the agriculture sector when the country leaves the European Union.

"We're very conscious of the importance of the food and agricultural sector across the United Kingdom but particularly of that sector to Northern Ireland and we will be doing everything we can ... to ensure we get the best deal possible for the agri-food sector," she told parliament.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)